Dates+fixed+for+the+hearing+of+petitions+against+Easter+Sunday+attacks

The Supreme Court ordered today to consider the 12 petitions on September 2, 3, and 4 filed against suspended IGP Pujith Jayasundera, former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and former president Maithripala Sirisena due to them not taking action to prevent the Easter Sunday bomb attacks.

The petitions were taken before Justices Buvaneka Aluvihare, S Thurairajah and Gamini Amarasekea today.

The top court ordered the Attorney general and other parties to make written submissions in this regard before July 30th.

Meanwhile, president counsel Faizer Mustapha who appeared for former president Maithripala Sirisena told the court that his client has not received notice with regard to the case so far.

Later, the three-member bench ordered to send the respondents and former president Maithripala Sirisena the respective notice before May 22.