Another 23 patients who were infected with the Coronavirus, recover and leave hospital

Another 23 persons who were infected with the Coronavirus and were hospitalized have fully recovered and left. The Epidemiology Unit said that 14 of them are members of the Navy who were being treated at the Navy Hospital. The other included two from the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), three from the Welikanda Base Hospital and the Iranawila Hospital and two patients from the Homagama Hospital, a statement issued by the Epidemiolog Unit said. Accordingly the total number of patients who have recovered from the virus infection has now increased to 366, in this country.

Meanwhile, another 50 persons who completed their quarantine period left the Punani Camp today. The relevant group, it is reported were students who returned to Sri Lanka from Bangladesh on 28 April. They are residents of Matara and Colombo and they left for their homes today in two buses provided by the Army. Accordingly, 82 persons have left for their homes today. As of now 7,394 persons have completed their quarantine period and the number of persons further under quarantine is 1,822.