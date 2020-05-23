United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State

The United Nations Security Council is to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State and the spread of Covid Nineteen in the country.

This will be at the UN headquarters in New York, and it is held as a video conversation.

However, Britain requested it not to be open to the media.

Last month, a Myanmar government health worker was injured and his driver killed when their United Nations-marked vehicle was ambushed as they carried Covid-19 test samples in conflict-ridden Rakhine state.

According to international reports, the two of them had been in a United Nations vehicle carrying Covid-19 surveillance samples, according to the organisation. The driver Pyae Sone Win Maung, who worked for the World Health Organisation (WHO) died in the attack.

The country’s north-west has been embroiled in an increasingly brutal civil war between Myanmar’s military and Arakan Army rebels demanding more autonomy for the state’s ethnic Rakhine population.

The area has endured a strict lockdown for months due to Covid-19.