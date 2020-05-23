සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Ministry of Education issues circular, operational safety guidelines for schools and other educational institutions

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 - 16:40

Ministry+of+Education+issues+circular%2C+operational+safety+guidelines+for+schools+and+other+educational+institutions

The Education Ministry has issued a circular to schools and other educational institutions.  

The Ministry issued this circular yesterday (11) in relation to readying schools and other educational institutes by taking steps to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

In a statement issued, the Ministry of Education said that this circular has been prepared according to guidelines submitted by the Director General of Health Services of the Ministry of Health on how school premises should be maintained to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Accordingly, it has been emphasized that health protection within relevant premises should be ensured by maintaining Health Promotion Committees active in all provinces and at zonal and institutional level.

This circular and code of instructions issued in conjunction with it contains, as sections which should be fulfilled, setting up facilities to wash hands, at entrance and exit gates to schools/educational institutions as well as near toilets, providing facilities for continuous water supply, if the school or institution has been used for any other purpose, ending those tasks three days prior to commencing school, cleaning of institutional premises, taking steps to disinfect all places, subsequent to opening schools and institutions, maintaining a sick room for those who show symptoms of illness, raising awareness among staff and assigning relevant responsibilities, raising awareness among parents, school communities and community of past pupils, making arrangements to maintain individual and social distancing, disposing of waste and cleaning the environment, focusing proper attention on mental health and psycho-social requirements as well as much more advise. This circular will be issued to all provinces, zonal divisions, education authorities and heads of other educational institutions.

Subsequent to ensuring that health protection is fully confirmed by following correctly, advice on health protection provided by health authorities, at schools, pirivenas, faculties, teaching colleges and all other educational institutions, a decision will be made regarding reopening of relevant institutions and schools, the Minister of Education, Sports and Youth Affairs Dallas Alahapperuma has said in a statement issued.

we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.