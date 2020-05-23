52+members+of+the+Navy+recover+fully+and+leave+hospital

The Navy said that 52 of their members have recovered fully from the Coronavirus infection and left hospital.

Meanwhile, 19 navy personnel who received treatment for the Covid-19 virus infection, were released from hospital yesterday (11).

Fourteen of these navy personnel were treated at the Navy hospital and two at the Mulleriyawa Hospital, and another two at the Homgama Hospital. The other member of the Navy received treatment at the Welikanda Hospital and recovered.

In a statement issued, the Navy said that although these personnel left hospital, they will be in quarantine for another 14-day period based on health advice.