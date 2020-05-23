සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

By working towards a target, the plantation sector has the potential to be a significant contributor to the national economy - President

Tuesday, 12 May 2020 - 21:48

By+working+towards+a+target%2C+the+plantation+sector+has+the+potential+to+be+a+significant+contributor+to+the+national+economy+-+President+

“By working towards a target, the plantation sector has the potential to be a significant contributor to the national economy,” stated President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, accoring to the press relase of the President's Media Division.

He made this observation today (12) at the Presidential Secretariat while exploring ways of maximizing the productivity of the plantation sector whilst returning to normalcy and recommencing the economy. 

“The whole world is currently facing a severe crisis,” noted President. 

However, by taking steps such as restricting imports the incumbent administration was able to meet the challenges, observed the President. Many produce that the plantation sector could supply had been needlessly imported. 

It is important to understand that the plantation sector has a key role to play to build the local economy. Therefore, it is vital to quickly transform loss making plantations into profitable ventures, President pointed out. The reasons for Janatha Estate Development Board to be a loss making entity must be investigated. Progressive steps must be taken to secure adequate profits by regulating  the exporting of timber from the Plantation Corporation, President instructed. 

He stressed the importance of ensuring the food security for the people and also discussed at length the measures needed to promote exports. 

Special attention should be paid to export oriented crops. “Plan to earn higher export incomes by adding value to major crops including cinnamon and pepper”, instructed President. 

“In 2018, the income from export crops was Rs 538 billion,” noted Minister of Plantation Industries and Export Agriculture Dr. Ramesh Pathirana. “The Ministry is hoping to build this to a Rs. 753 billion industry by 2020.”

Coconut plantations, targeting both the local and export markets, will be developed, Dr. Pathirana said. In the North also, in places such as Palai, Kilinochchi and Mullaitivu coconut cultivation has been most successful. Steps have also been taken to develop the cocoa and coffee sectors. 

Cultivation can be further supported by establishing an agricultural unit in the army, said President. 

“All export crops should be of very high standards,” instructed President. 

At the meeting, the potential of the rural cashew cultivation to stregthen the rural economy, the need to reconstruct tanks to support the plantation sector and to involve the Ministry of Forest Conservation and Lands to help resolving  issues faced by the Plantation sector were also discussed. 

Secretary to the President P.B. Jayasundera, Principal Advisor to the President Lalith Weeratunga, Acting Secretary to the Ministry of Plantation Industries and a number of officers from institutions under the purview of the Ministry participated in the discussion. 

 





%MCEPASTEBIN%
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.