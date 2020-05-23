සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Statements given by two young children before the Fort Magistrate regarding Easter Sunday attacks

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 6:40

Statements+given+by+two+young+children+before+the+Fort+Magistrate+regarding+Easter+Sunday+attacks++

It has been revealed that Attorney-at-Law Hijaz, who is detained and interrogated by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the Easter attacks is connected to an arms training incident.

This was following a statement made by two students of a madrassa school.

Two children arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the Easter Sunday attack made a special statement before Fort Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake today.

The children, who are under the age of 17, made this statement before the magistrate for nearly an hour.

They have described how they were taught extremism and combat training in the madrassa school where they were educated.

During the investigations carried out by the CID it has been revealed that some key officer of the organisation that maintained the school which has been providing residential training including trainings on terror attacks to these children, were the ones that were involved in the Easter Sunday attack on April 21 last year.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) informed court through a B report, that the two suicide bombers who carried out suicide bombings at Shangri-La Hotel and Cinnamon Grand hotels in the country on the same day had been delivering extremist lecturers to the children of this Madrassa school, and that they were holding the post of Secretary and Treasurer of the organisation that ran the school.

Mohammed Rilwan, the brother of Saharan Hashim, who detonated a bomb with children in a house in Saindamardu area in Ampara, a few days after the Easter Sunday attack has also been a lecturer at this Madrasa school.

The two children who had made a special statement before the Fort Magistrate said that Hijaz Hezbollah, the lawyer who was arrested by the CID recently was the principal of this school.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has set a date for the 12 petitions filed in alleging negligence in not preventing the Easter Sunday attacks.  

This was when the petition was called before justices Buwaneka Aluvihare, S. Thurairajah and Gamini Amarasekera of Supreme Court today.

The three-member Supreme Court Bench ordered the  three petitions filed against IGP Pujith Jayasundara who is on compulsory leave, and former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando to be taken up for hearing for three consecutive days from 20 September, and ordered the petitioners that if there are documents pertaining to the former President Maithripala Sirisena to hand it over to his lawyers.   






we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.