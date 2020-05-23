සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast 13 May - Thundershowers in several places today, rains over 100 mm

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 6:50

Weather+forecast+13+May+-+Thundershowers+in+several+places+today%2C+rains+over+100+mm
The showery condition over the island is likely to enhance to some extent, due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places of the island in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the coastal areas of Southern and Western provinces during the morning too.

Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva Southern and Western provinces and in Ampara district.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island during next 24 hours (Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 13 May 2020)

Condition of Rain: Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota.

Winds: Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can be increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the deep sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

State of Sea: The sea areas around the island can be moderately rough and the deep sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during
thundershowers. Navel and fishing communities requested to be vigilant in this regards.
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.