Trains+and+buses+will+accept+passengers+according+to+available+seats+except+in+Colombo+and+Gampaha

The SLTB and private buses have been permitted to transport passengers according to the number of seats in buses and trains in all districts except the Colombo and Gampaha districts where the curfew is currently in force.

The Ministry of Transport Services Management announced that priority will be given to persons who report to their work places in both the state and private sector.

The decision was taken regarding formalizing transport services during a discussion held with minister Mahinda Amaraweera at the Ministry of Transport today. Transport authorities, ministry officials as well as representatives of unions engaged in passenger transport services participated in the discussion.

The Minister also requested the public not to use transport services for unnecessary travel.

It is compulsory to wear protective face mask when traveling in buses.

Ministry of Transport Management Services announced that train season ticket and tickets for those who do not have season tickets will be issued from today, however, it is compulsory to submit the work identity card to obtain tickets.

Several Private Bus Owners' Associations stated that they will deploy their buses from today except the Colombo and Gampaha districts where the curfew is currently in force.

Meanwhile, General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando stated that since train travel is limited to persons named by the public and private sector organisations, it is possible to add more names to the relevant documents before 6.00 pm today.

SriLankan Airlines has decided to commence passenger flights to London, Tokyo, Melbourne and Hong Kong from today, due to the resumption of economic activity following the spread of coronavirus worldwide.

In a statement, SriLankan Airlines said it was reopening the facility for passengers eligible for travel subject to the travel health protocols.

SriLankan Airlines said in a statement that travellers stranded overseas have been permitted to return to the country in accordance with the validity of the documentation and subject to the quarantine period.