An+inquiry+into+unnecessary+shops+opened+in+Fort

Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Wijemuni said that no Coronavirus infected person has been reported from the Colombo city during the past 13 days.

The last infected person was reported on 1 May and total number of infected persons discovered in the city of Colombo only is 127.

Meanwhile, there are reports that within Fort – Colombo and surrounding areas eateries and other unnecessary shops have been opened.

The Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Wijemuni said that an inquiry will be launched into this.

Also, obtaining of samples of phlegm and blood for P. C. R. testing in Bandaranaike Mawatha – Keselwatte belonging to the Colombo city limits, is being carried out today as well.

Although the spread of the Coronavirus in the country has been brought under control, conducting of P. C. R. tests as well as maintaining of hospital units on behalf of identified infected patients is continuing.

Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that if recommendations made by health sectors are complied with properly, it will be possible to protect oneself even if unidentified patients are present in society.

In the meantime, Director General of the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka Sanjaya Mohottala said that there is a severe impact on the Garments Industry due to the spread of the Coronavirus. This comment was made when he participated in the ‘Heta saha Rata’ programme telecast on Hiru TV.