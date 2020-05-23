සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A new estimation of deaths in America

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 14:22

Dr. Anthony Stephen Fauci who is an American physician and immunologist who serves as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) said that the number of deaths in the USA due to the Covid-19 new Coronavirus according to reports of government, could be higher.

He said that if the restrictions imposed in that country are relaxed soon, there is a risk of the virus spreading once again.

Fauci further said that there is a still a risk of the virus spreading rapidly through small clusters.

The highest total number of patients infected with the Covid-19 virus is still being reported from America and that figure is 1,408,636 and the number of deaths is 83,425.

Indonesia too has focused attention on relaxing restrictions imposed in that country where 1,000 deaths due to the virus have been reported.

Anyhow, health sectors in Indonesia emphasized that by relaxing restrictions the spread of the virus could increase further.

14,749 infected persons have been reported from that country so far and the number of deaths is 1007.

With France which was in lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, relaxing restrictions, schools were opened yesterday.

However, health sectors in that country warn that a second wave of infections could arise in France.

However, the government has declared that it is essential to reopen schools. The number of deaths due to the Coronavirus in France has increased to 26,991 by now.

The total number of persons infected with the new Coronavirus in France is 178,225.

Addressing the nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will announce after 17 May whether the lockdown in that country will continue further or not.

He said that in order to raise the standard of the economy the country is facing at present, he will introduce an economic package of Indian Rupees 20 trillion.

The total number of infected persons worldwide at present is 4,342,540 and the number of deaths reported is 292,893. From among those infected, 1,602,476 persons around the world have recovered so far. 

