Protest+against+Kurunegala+hospital+director+for+rejecting+his+transfer

The organization to protect the Kurunegala Teaching Hospital staged a demonstration in protest of former hospital director Dr Sarath Weerabandara for remaining forcibly in his previous position.

The protestors blocked Dr. Weerabandara from entering the director’s office and a tense situation erupted at that time.

Dr. Weerabandara was transferred to the Health Ministry on May 6th following continuous protests against the actions taken by him as the hospital director.

However, Dr. Weerabandara rejected his transfer to the Health Ministry.

Later, a protest was held this morning when Dr Weerabandara was about to enter the hospital premises.