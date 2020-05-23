Summanthiran makes an allegation (Video)

An EPDP member of his own party had spoken to the Prime Minister about the discussion that was scheduled to be held yesterday.

TNA Media Spokesperson M. A. Sumanthiran says that he has been informed that a member of his party had divulged matters that they were going to bring up with the Prime Minster, during their meeting yesterday, to the EPDP. He further states that their appointment has been purposely delayed their appointment.

During a press conference held today, he said that EPDP had tried to take political mileage on the release of Tamil prisoners.

The Prime Minister had given the TNA Media Spokesperson M. A. Sumanthiran an appointment in the evening to discuss about the release of political prisoners.

However, Sumanthiran alleges that the EPDP had met the Prime Minister before and had discussed about the political prisoners.

Meanwhile, a replica of former Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran adorned with a shoe necklace was displayed in the Nallur area in Jaffna, to oppose his statement.

This was in the context of a statement he made recently condemning the LTTE's conduct in an online program.

Meanwhile, the Karuna Amman alias Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan opposed former Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran at a press conference held in Kalmunai.