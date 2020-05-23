Weather forecast 14 May - Thundershowers in several places today

Department of Meteorology states that the showery condition over the island particularly in the southwestern part is likely to enhance to some extent during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern and Western provinces.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces in the evening or night.



Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kaluthara and Ampara districts.



General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND

A low pressure area has formed over south west Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea area. Fishing and naval community operating in the deep sea areas are requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.



Condition of Rain:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota.



Winds:

Winds will be Westerly in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota and winds will be Northwesterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can be increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the deep sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.



State of Sea:

The sea areas around the island can be moderately rough and the deep sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times.



Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Navel and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.

Department of Meteorology