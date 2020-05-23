Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

Twenty-Two (22) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 915 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
All 26 cases coronavirus positive cases reported on 13 May are from the Navy Camp at Welisara.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-14| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 915
Recovered and discharged – 382
Active cases – 524
Observation in Hospitals – 105
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 39,629
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
13-May
|
26*
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated