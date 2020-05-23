Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns

The World Health Organization has warned that coronavirus "may never go away".

Speaking at a briefing yesterday, WHO emergencies director Dr Mike Ryan warned against trying to predict when the virus would disappear.

He added that even if a vaccine is found, controlling the virus will require a "massive effort".



There are currently more than 100 potential vaccines in development - but Dr Ryan noted there are other illnesses, such as measles, that still haven't been eliminated despite there being vaccines for them.

The virus first emerged in Wuhan in China late last year and has since infected more than 4.2 million people and killed nearly 300,000 worldwide.

Washington's mayor extended the US capital's lockdown yesterday amid a stream of new COVID-19 cases, even as many parts of the country gradually reopen in a push to prevent further economic damage.

Covid-19 has infected nearly 1.4 million people in the US and killed 84,000.