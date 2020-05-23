The murder carried out by the wife, due to a family conflict getting out of hand (video)

The murder of a husband by the wife hacking him to death with sharp weapons has been reported from Vijayabapura, Aralaganwila, Dimbulagala.

The deceased is a 36 year old whose profession was a mobile vehicle bread seller.

This murder had taken place at dawn today (14) and after the 27 year woman who carried it out surrendered to the police, she was taken into custody.

A family conflict had resulted in this murder and our Correspondent said that the 53 year old father of the woman suspect who engaged in the murder has also been arrested on suspicion of having been involved in the incident.

The post-mortem regarding the incident is due to be done today (14) by the Polonnaruwa Magistrate’s Court.

The Aralaganwila police is carrying out further investigations into the incident.