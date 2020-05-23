සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Itukama' Health and Social Security Fund launched

Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 12:03

%27Itukama%27+Health+and+Social+Security+Fund+launched+
Under the guidance of the President, the Presidential Secretariat has launched the 'Itukama' Health and Social Security Fund.

To make a donation, dial # 207 # or visit www.itukama.lk

The Itukama Project is a national effort to support the brave heroes on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. It is an opportunity for each one of us to become a part of this movement and an opportunity to do our part for the ones who placed our lives above their own.

According to the Itukama website, the Itukama Project is a fund raising initiative for the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund established by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to support and strengthen activities aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 as well as related social welfare programmes. The Fund was established with a donation of Rs 100 million from the President’s Fund. The fund will address the critical healthcare needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and improve Sri Lanka’s long term preparedness for health emergencies.

The primary and immediate goal of the Fund will be to ensure the health and safety of those in the health sector and other essential service providers while enabling the state to aid the population made vulnerable by COVID-19. The fund will also be used for critical investments in improving national preparedness for contagions by minimising vulnerabilities in the present healthcare capabilities.

What will the funds be utilized for

  1. Expenditure incurred by Director General, Health Services in the management of COVID-19 including healthcare facilities, drugs, testing equipment and capacity building
  2. The facilitation of the health and safety of health sector employees and all logistics providers working to provide essential public delivery services during the ongoing pandemic.
  3. Provision of basic essentials to identified vulnerable groups including children, women, low income earners, the elderly and differently abled.
  4. Strengthen public healthcare systems and reduce national risk of communicable diseases, including rural dispensaries, testing and treatment centres.
  5. Promotion of research and innovation in health and sanitation, including indigenous medicine and the use of local raw material.
  6. Support local innovations in protective clothing and sanitations products that can be marketed globally.
  7. Promotion of healthy living through media and educational programmes.
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.