Another+petition+filed+at+the+Supreme+Court+against+holding+the+General+Election

The General Secretary of the Democratic United National Front Ariyawansha Dissanayake filed a fundamental rights petition requesting that the decision made to hold the Parliamentary Election on 20 June be annulled.



According to the Constitution, although Parliament should be convened three months after it has been dissolved, the petition points out that based on the present situation the Parliament cannot convened within that period of time.



Therefore, the petitioner points out that the gazette notification issued by the President dissolving parliament on 02 March as well as the gazette notification issued by the Chairman of the Election Commission announcing that the Parliamentary Election will be held on 20 June be nullified.



The petitioner has requested further that an interim injunction order be issued to the Chairman of the Election Commission that no activity in relation to the General Election including issuing of preference numbers on behalf of nominations be prevented from being carried out.