It is revealed that the Coronavirus has not spread in society as yet

Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 17:15

Health authorities and the Epidemiology Unit have revealed at the Covid-19 Special Action Performance Review Committee meeting that the Coronavirus has not yet spread in society.

This Committee met for the seventh time this morning at the Ministry of Health under the patronage of Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Minister Wanniarachchi said that the reason for this situation is the success of actions taken by the Ministry of Health from the very beginning according to health protection scientific methods based on advice given by the President and the Prime Minister.

With the country being opened gradually, the Minister of Health said that the attention of Public Health Inspectors at regional level should focus on whether the people are complying with the rules and regulations imposed to control the spread of the Coronavirus or not.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi also emphasized that the Police Department has been instructed to take strict legal action against individuals who violate this health advice.

The Minister requested people to act in compliance with health protection advice to control the Covid-19 virus in the future as well.

Meanwhile, since there is a possibility of Dengue mosquitoes breeding and spreading with the start of the rains, the Minister of Health requested to pay attention to this and instructed officials of the National Dengue Control Unit to put in place a programme to control the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

In the meantime, it was revealed during a discussion held yesterday that on the second phase of providing relief, that there is a progress of 70 percent given, throughout the island regarding paying allowances for elders, disabled and kidney patients.

The Minister of Health instructed Samurdhi Officers to prepare to start payment in the second phase of relief allowances being provided by the Department of Samurdhi from 18.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi warned them that they should be responsible enough not to allow the oversights that took place within the first phase to occur in the second phase as well.
