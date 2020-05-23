Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)

Colombo and Gampaha (continue until further notice)

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice according to the President’s Media Division.



Resumption of civilian life and work while curfew is in force in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha which commenced on Monday, 11th May will continue until Saturday 16th May and resume from Monday 18th May.

All other Districts

(Matale, Nuwara Eliya, Galle, Matara, Hambantota, Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Batticaloa, Trincomalee, Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Polonnaruwa, Badulla, Moneragala, Ratnapura, Kandy, Kegalle, Ampara, Kalutara and Puttalam)

14-16 May (8.00 pm to 5.00 am - daily)

Curfew in all other districts will be effective from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Saturday 16th May.



17 May (all day)

All island, all day curfew will be enforced on Sunday, 17 May.

18 - 23 May (8.00 pm to 5.00 am - daily)

In all other districts excluding Colombo and Gampaha districts, curfew will lifted on Monday 18th May at 5.00 am and will be effective only from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Saturday 23rd May.

* Relevant Conditions included in previous announcements will remain unchanged.