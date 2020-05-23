Two+new+ambassadors+and+a+High+Commissioner+hand+over+their+credentials+to+the+President+through+video+technology

Two new ambassadors and a High Commissioner handed over their credential to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the President’s office.

The President’s Media Division pointed out that the handing over of credentials in a video conference was a historic occasion.

This is the first time that such a function was held in Sri Lanka using internet technology.

The new Ambassadors from Brazil, the Islamic Republic of Iran and the High Commissioner from the Republic of India handed over their credentials to the President on this occasion.

Instead of postponing handing over of credentials until the crisis that has arisen due to the Covid-19 virus pandemic ends, the President gave instructions to carry out the process as planned previously.

At the brief ceremony held today, the Diplomats handed over their credentials to President Rajapaksa in the presence of cameras and later the President handed documents over to them.

The President’s Media Division said that this was one of the new methods Sri Lanka is following in the face of the pandemic prevailing at present.

In a statement issued by the President’s Media Division it was mentioned that Sri Lanka has succeeded in moving forwards socially and economically as well as diplomatically while controlling successfully as a result the spreading of the virus.

The diplomats who handed over their credentials today are as follows: