Former+Minister+Rishad+Bathiudeen+files+petition+against+Gazette+on+cremation+

Four former parliamentarians including former minister Rishad Bathiudeen filed a fundamental rights petition in the Supreme Court today.

This is requesting amendments to include required regulations for cremation and burials, to the issued Gazette notification on the Cremation of Persons Dying of Coronavirus, which is contradictory to the World Health Organization (WHO) regulations.

The petition has been filed by former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen with former MPs Ameer Ali, Abdul Mohammed Maharoof and Hussain Bahila.