'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - several public places disinfected today

With the spread of Covid 19, several programs have been launched, including the disinfection of public places, the distribution of protective garments and equipment, in parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra’ operations initiated for the benefit of our own people who are without relief.

Accordingly, several places including the National Film Corporation, the City Traffic Police Station, the Hulftsdorp Courts Complex and all other Courts Complexes in Colombo and Gampaha were disinfected.

Meanwhile based on a request by the Borella police station, the Borella bus station, Underground Crossing – Borella and the Cotta Road Railway station were disinfected

Meanwhile, parallel to the Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra initiative, protective clothing and equipment required by the Horana base hospital was provided today.