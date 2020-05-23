Importation of several commodities restricted to ease economic pressure - (Video)

The government has decided to restrict the import of several identified products to ease the pressure on the economy with the spread of the covid 19 virus.

This was clarified at a press conference held at the Government Information Department this morning.

The importation of rice excluding Basamathji, and several locally produced goods including peanuts, as well as plastic products and other non-essential items, has been suspended.

Further, it is permitted to pay for identified materials, such as electrical and electronic components of building construction materials after a period of three months.

Meanwhile Minister Ramesh Pathirana also responded to the allegation made by the opposition regarding the importation of 3000 official vehicles to government ministers.