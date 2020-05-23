Friday 14 May: Covid-19, World situation report - deaths exceed 300,000, infected cases exceed 4.5 million

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,524,680.
The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 303,345.
Meanwhile, 1,703,734 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,517,601 active patients around the world while 45,560 patients are reported to be in critical condition.
Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths
- USA 1,457,593
- Spain 272,646
- Russia 252,245
- United Kingdom 233,151
- Italy 223,096
- Brazil 202,918
Global death count
Around the world 303,345 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 85,197 deaths.
Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths
- USA 86,912
- UK 33,614
- Italy 31,368
- France 27,425
- Spain 27,321
Data source - compiled from worldometers 6.00 am 15/05/2020.