Number of trains to be increased by Monday

Friday, 15 May 2020 - 9:26

Number of trains to be increased by Monday

The Railway Department said that the 20 trains in operation daily at present will be increased further on Monday.

The Superintendent of Train Travel Gamini Seneviratne said that steps will be taken to amend the railway timetable from next week.

More 11,500 people have applied online requesting special permits to travel by train.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Manager Running Panduka Swarnahansa of the Sri Lanka Transport Board said that 3,338 buses have been deployed today as well across the island to provide transport facilities to people arriving for work.

Passenger Transport Management Minister Mahinda Amaraweera has requested experts in the field of transport to provide an explanation using scientific facts on protecting oneself from the Coronavirus and the impact it could have on one, while travelling in buses.

Accordingly, a reported prepared by several teachers connected to the Moratuwa University has been handed over to the Minister in charge of the subject, it is said.

It has been revealed in this report that by when windows are kept open while travelling in a bus the wind streams that moves into the bus has the most impact on seats located behind.

At the same time, wind streams in the back of the bus whirl around and travel to the front of the bus.

Therefore, a sneeze by a Coronavirus infected person traveling in a bus could have an impact on everyone travelling inside the bus. This is a fact that has been made clear through studying the nature of how streams of air travel.

In addition, since the bus conductor faces an extremely risky situation, his protection is a reason for the proper protection of commuters inside the bus.

The Passenger Management Ministry also said that it has been revealed through the research that standing while travelling in a bus increases the risk of becoming a victim of the Coronavirus. 

