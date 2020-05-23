30,000 acres of fallow fields during the Yala season due to the Coronavirus to be cultivated

The Commissioner General of Agrarian Services W. M. B. Weerasekera said that 30,000 acres of fallow fields which resulted due to the Coronavirus have been cultivated newly.

Expressing his views to the Hiru News Team he further said that home garden cultivation has now spread across about another 30,000 acres.

Director of the Fertilizer Secretariat Mahesh Gammanpila said that since paddy cultivation is being carried out against seasonal meetings the plan of distributing fertilizer has had to be changed.

He said that there is a shortage of Urea Fertilizer at the moment.