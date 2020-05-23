Research+to+identify+nutrition-risk+zones+in+the+face+of+the+Coronavirus+impact

Professor on nutrition of the Northwestern University Renuka Silva said that research will be carried out to identify nutrition-risk zones and groups at risk.

He said that this programme will be carried out by the Northwestern University and John Hopkins University in America together with the World Food Programme.

Professor Renuka Silva pointed out that in the face of the Coronavirus impact, a number of problems could arise in the future regarding food and nutrition safety.

In the face of this situation, based on information obtained from the research, he said they hope to inform the Presidential Task Force.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme of the United Nations together with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Australia, a sum of Rs. 74 million has been granted on behalf of the national programme of providing food for school children.

The World Food Programme announced that during the period that schools remain closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, 80,000 primary school students will be provided with dry rations and food items for a period of one month, to enable them to face difficulties that have arisen for children and their parents.