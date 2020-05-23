Running of three-wheelers in Colombo and Gampaha only for Taxi APP companies? (video)

Although the government has granted permission for running three-wheelers to bring life back to normal in Colombo and Gampaha districts where the curfew continues, three-wheeler unions say that three-wheeler drivers who come to transport people thus during evenings are being taken into custody by the Police.

These unions allege that police say that the relevant permission applies only to Taxi APP companies.

They said they are aware of the fact that the Coronavirus disease has severe risks but they question whether it does not have an impact on three-wheeler drivers of APP companies.



