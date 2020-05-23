Corona in the world’s largest refugee camp

Two Coronavirus infected patients have been identified at Cox Bazaar in Bangladesh where Myanmar Rohingya refugees are being detained and is considered to be the largest refugee camp in the world at present.

Foreign media quoting a government medical officer of Bangladesh reported that steps have been taken to isolate and treat them.

Steps have also been taken to put into quarantine 1900 refugees who were close to the infected persons.

The number of Myanmar Rohingya refugees living in the Bangladesh refugee camp is close to one million.