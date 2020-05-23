Can cats being reared as pets in homes, transmit the Coronavirus?

A group of researchers are engaged in finding out whether cats being reared as pets in homes can transmit the Coronavirus.

In this research carried out jointly by the Wisconsin – Madison University of America and researchers of the Tokyo University it has been revealed that there is a possibility of Coronavirus being transmitted through cats.

There is a possibility, especially for the virus to emit from the nostrils of the cat and petting them and being close to them could have an impact on the virus being transmitted to humans, one doctor who was engaged in the research has said.

Even Chinese Researchers had reported during the last month, April that cats had got infected with the Covid-19 virus and it was revealed that two domestic cats in the state of New York in America too had contracted the virus.

It was also reported that the Covid-19 virus had been contracted by 8 tigers and lions which are big cats belonging to the feline species, at the New York Bronx Zoo.