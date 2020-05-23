Prices+at+the+online+coconut+auction

During the newest coconut auction held online, the price of 1000 coconuts had received a general price of Rs. 38,215.00

The maximum price for 1000 coconuts at this auction was Rs. 50,400 and the minimum was Rs. 40,000. 1,471,955 coconuts were submitted for this online auction and 1,238,000 coconuts were sold.

These coconuts were mostly purchased by coconut processing factories and owners of oil mills.

The Colombo Coconut Auction which came to a halt due to the spread of the Coronavirus commenced online on 9 April.

It was 26 years ago that the Coconut Auction in Sri Lanka was launched in Colombo and Kuliyapitiya by the Coconut Development Authority.