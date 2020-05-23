සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Warning for Heavy rain, Strong winds and Rough seas

Friday, 15 May 2020 - 17:26

Warning+for+Heavy+rain%2C+Strong+winds+and+Rough+seas
Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre satets that over 200mm rain expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central & Southern Provinces during next 36 hours

The low pressure area is still persist over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea area. It is likely to intensify further and move north-westwards. Due to the influence of the system the showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to enhance during next few days from today. Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places. Wind speed can be increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island. 

Tonight:
Very heavy showers exceeding 200mm can be expected at some places over Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere especially in Eastern and North-central provinces with isolated heavy falls about 100mm.

Tomorrow:
Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces with isolated heavy showers exceeding 100mm. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages causedby lightning activity during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities tomorrow (16 May)

Anuradhapura - Showers or thundershowers
Batticaloa - Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00pm
Colombo - Showers or thundershowers
Galle - Showers or thundershowers
Jaffna - Several spells of showers
Kandy -  Showers or thundershowers
Nuwara Eliya - Showers or thundershowers
Ratnapura - Showers or thundershowers
Trincomalee - Showers or thundershowers after 2.00pm
Mannar  - Showers or thundershowers

Action suggested for the Sea areas by the department:
  • Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the shallow and deep sea areas around the Island until further notice.
  • Those who are out at Sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts or move to safer areas immediately.
  • Requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.
Action suggested for the Land areas by the department:
  • People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) are requested to be vigilant.
  • Be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology. 
  • For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.


we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
we will provide the 5000 rupee allowance and we are also ready for an election - Dilum Amunugama (Video)
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:39

State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More

SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
SriLankan Airlines flight to Bangladesh to repatriate Sri Lankans in Bangladesh
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:15

SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More

327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
327 suspects arrested in a special raid in the Western province
Saturday, 23 May 2020 - 14:17

In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More



Trending News

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
22 May 2020
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft A320 Airbus crashes with 90 passengers on board (Video)
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
22 May 2020
Do not spread false rumours about the national process in operation on behalf of protecting the health of school children – Minister of Education (video)
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
22 May 2020
'The Finance Company PLC' license cancelled
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
23 May 2020
Quarantined street beggars in Colombo to be provided vocational training
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem
22 May 2020
Maligawatte death were due to external chest pressure from stampede - Post mortem

International News

Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
21 May 2020
Thursday 21 May: Covid-19, World situation report
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
17 May 2020
Mysterious death of Chinese ambassador to Israel
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
17 May 2020
Mumbai, Wankhede Cricket Stadium, which hosted the 2011 cricket World Cup final to be used as a quarantine center
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
17 May 2020
Canadian parliament meets online with all 338 MPs - questions via Zoom
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.