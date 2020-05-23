Oriental examination certificates to be available online - Oriental Studies Society

A program has been formulated to obtain certificates online for the Preliminary, Intermediate and Final Oriental Examinations.

The Oriental Studies Society said that instead of attending the Ministry of Education, these certificates have been made available for students to apply online.

This facility is being considered in view of the inconvenience that applicants will have to face when they come to the Ministry of Education due to the spread of the covid 19 virus in the country.

Applicants can apply for these certificates by visiting the Oriental Studies Society website. http://www.oriental.lk/