No infections reported so far - Director General of Health Services

The total number of cases reported so far is 925 and 477 were discharged after treatment from hospital.
Another 439 patients are receiving treatment in hospital.
Meanwhile, 1489 PCR tests were carried out yesterday and 10 people were identified.
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 19:24
