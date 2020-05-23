Number of patients recovered from Covid 19, is higher than those in hospital receiving treatment

32 COVID-19 patients recovered today and, the number of patients who recovered from the virus is now higher than that of the number of patients being treated at hospitals.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that 439 patients are still receiving treatment at hospitals while 477 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that there are no more coronavirus isolated areas in the island.

Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council, Ruwan Wijemuni also stated that isolated areas of Dabare Mawatha, Nagalagam Street, Suduwella in Ja Ela and Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo were re-opened yesterday..

Another 30 naval personnel infected with coronavirus and underwent treatment in hospitals, were discharged from the hospitals.

Accordingly, including these 30 naval personnel, 151 naval personnel out of the total number infected, have been discharged from hospitals after testing negative for COVID-19.

At the same time, 47 female students arrived from overseas and another 180 persons were discharged today from Punani and Wanni quarantine centers.