Country returning back to normalcy - exercise lanes opened, people allowed to go home, grace for revenue licenses, trains increased

Curfew Violators

55,285 persons have been arrested for violating curfew and 15,088 vehicles have been taken into police custody.

The Army has shot at a motorcycle which did not heed orders to stop at Mandigami – Point Pedro. When a motorcyclist was passing this road barrier at about 11.45pm last night it is said that a stone was thrown at an Army soldier. Later the motorcycle had fled and it is reported that the motorbike that came behind it also drove away not heeding orders to halt.



Then an Army soldier had shot at the motorcycle and the motorcycle rider who was injured was admitted to the Point Pedro- Mandigai Hospital. Meanwhile, the Army soldier who was injured when a stone was thrown, has been admitted to the Palali Hospital the Police Media Division said.

Curfew details for Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Meanwhile, curfew for all districts other than Colombo and Gampaha will be lifted tomorrow (16) morning at 5.00 am and reinforced at 8.00 pm on the same day. The curfew will then continue on Sunday, May 17, and will be lifted on Monday 18th May at 5.00 am.

Exercise lanes open for the public

Meanwhile, Senior DIG Deshabandhu Tennakone said that based on instructions of health sectors, it has been decided to open exercise lanes for the public. He made this comment when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning.

Expressing his views further Senior DIG Tennakone said that accordingly, people can use exercise lanes prepared in various areas of the island including Colombo for exercising.

The public will be allowed to use these from 5.00 am to 8.00 am and again from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm.

Sixth phase of sending people home – Stuck in WP

Meanwhile, the sixth phase of the sending people to their homes who had been unable to return to their homes and stranded the Western Province was held at the Katunayaka Investment Promotion Zone. It was under the leadership of Senior DIG of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon. More than 3,200 persons were dispatched by SLTB buses to their villages.

Travelling by Bus or Train – temperature checked

A large number of state and private sector employees came to Colombo by train and buses in line with the initiative to restore the country to normalcy.

Temperature of the people who come to Colombo for government and private jobs was checked. Temperature of the people are also checked when they return after duty to go home.

Trains increased from Monday

Meanwhile, Railway Superintendent Gamini Seneviratne stated that the number of daily train operations will be increased from Monday.

Approximately 11,500 people have requested permits to travel by train.

Task Force has been appointed

A Task Force has been appointed to regulate the carrying out of public transport services until the Coronavirus situation is brought under complete control. This was by Minister of Passenger Transport Management Mahinda Amaraweera.

Accordingly, this Task Force will be assigned planning of passenger transport services, putting them into action and operating them as well as regulation and enforcement.

Research on impact of bus travel – standing higher risk

Several lecturers attached to the University of Moratuwa have carried out a research to determine the possible causes and prevention of covid 19 virus in buses. According to the research, since the windows are open when a bus travels most of the wind currents inside the bus have the most impact on those in the rear seats.

Researchers also point out that the wind tends to blow as a current from the rear section of the bus, causing the flow of the wind to roll forward. Therefore, they point out that if a bus has a Covid-19 infected person, a sneeze from him or her will affect the passengers of the entire bus.

Therefore, it is extremely important that every person who is on a bus wears a protective face mask, while cleansing their hands with antiseptic liquid, says the research team.

Researchers also point out that standing in a bus has a higher risk of contracting the Covid- 19 virus.

Grace period to renew revenue licenses

Government announced a grace period till 31 July, 2020 to renew vehicle revenue licences in the Western Province. The Western Province Chief Secretary states that the relief period granted for renewing vehicle revenue licenses in the Western Province has been extended.



Accordingly, it has been decided to grant a grace period till 31st of July for vehicle licenses which have expired. No penalty will be imposed on the renewal of vehicle revenue licenses expiring during the period from March 20th to July 31st.