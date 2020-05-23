President+says+Universities+and+Schools+should+be+reopened+only+according+to+recommendations+by+Health+Officials

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that the higher education system should produce graduates to the society who can find employment.

This was during a discussion held with the Chairman of the University Grants Commission and Vice Chancellors at the President’s Secretariat.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had also said that schools and universities should be reopened only according to recommendations by health authorities.

He also stressed that distance learning methods should also be improved.

No final decision has been taken yet on the date to reopen schools.