Electricity supply to 45,000 consumers interrupted - Heavy rainfalls since last night

Electricity supply to 45,000 consumers in Galle, Kalutara,Kegalle Hambantota & Ratnapura have been interrupted as a result of a breakdown due to the heavy rainfall since last night.



It is reported that many areas in the country are experiencing heavy rains and the water levels in many reservoirs have increased.



The Irrigation Department requested the public to be vigilant as the water levels of the Kalu, Kelani, Gin, Rivers and Attanagalu Oya have increased.



Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department also stated that there is a risk of landslides in 9 districts.



The landslide warning has been issued for Galle, Matale, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara, Colombo, Kegalle, Kurunegala and Kandy districts.