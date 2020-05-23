24 internal migrant workers returning to their homes killed in an accident in India - Thrown off from the top of a lorry

Twenty-four migrants were killed in India and more than 30 were injured when the trucks they were travelling in collided at around 3.00 am.

The accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh, about 200 km from the state capital Lucknow.

Workers who have lost their jobs due to the closure of cities with the spread of coronavirus are facing this danger.

Separate groups of migrant workers who were desperate to return home, has taken a free ride on two trucks from Rajasthan and Delhi; they were headed to villages in Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, according to Indian media reports. One of the trucks was loaded with goods and labourers were sitting on the sacks, and were thrown off the vehicle from the impact of the collision.

This is the latest incident where stranded migrant workers without work due to the coronavirus lockdown have been killed in an accident while trying to return home.

Previously, six migrant workers were run over by a bus on a highway in the state's Muzaffarnagar district. They had been walking to their hometowns in Bihar from Punjab.

Four migrants, including a woman and her daughter, travelling to their villages were killed in separate road accidents earlier this week.

Last week, 16 migrant workers in a group of 20 were killed after a cargo train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks in the province of Maharashtra.

The opposition has blamed the government for not providing proper facilities.

A petition filed in the Supreme Courts seeking the government be ordered to provide food to the migrants who were walking back home, was dismissed stating that the state should decide and not the court, since it would be impossible to monitor who is walking and who is not.

The Chief Minister had stated that for labourers who come or pass through state, officers will make arrangements for their food, transit and shelter. However, according to reports the officers have not acted on this directive.