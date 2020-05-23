COVID – 19 Fund balance surpasses Rs. 1 billion - Ministry of Foreign Relations and the Sri Lanka Embassy staff donate Rs. 27.7 million

The Ministry of Foreign Relations and the Sri Lanka Embassy staff have donated Rs. 27.7 million to the COVID-19 Health and Social Security Fund.



The Presidential Media Unit announced that the check was handed over to the Secretary to the Ministry of External Affairs, Ravinatha Aryasinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.



In addition to the financial aid, a large stock of other essential equipment such as personal protective equipment, thermometers, test equipment and humidifiers have also been donated and members of the Sri Lanka Foreign Service Association have contributed Rs. 2.8 million to the fund.



The Fund’s balance has now reached Rs.1064.4 million passing Rs.one billion mark.