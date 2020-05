The Disaster Management Center states that a person died after being swept away by currents in Wattarama Canal in Kegalle.

The deceased was a 48 year old man.Meanwhile, a 65-year-old woman has gone missing after an earth embarkment collapsed on to a house in Waldeniya, Kegalle.Meanhwile the police media division states that the Kegalle - Avissawella road has flooded near Kotiyakumbura area and light vehicles are advised to use alternative roads.