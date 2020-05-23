Alert : Kegalle - Avissawella road flooded near the Kotiyakumbura area, use alternative roads

Kegalle - Avissawella road flooded near the Kotiyakumbura area.



Police Media Division advises light vehicles to use alternative roads:



Weather update /alert- based on reports from meteorology department and NBRO



Electricity - Electricity supply to 45,000 consumers in Galle, Kalutara,Kegalle Hambantota & Ratnapura have been interrupted as a result of a breakdown due to the heavy rainfall since last night



Victims - A 48 year old man drowned in Wattarama Canal in Kegalle and 65-year-old woman has gone missing after an earth embarkment collapsed on to a house in Waldeniya, Kegalle.

Warnings

Warning for Heavy rain, strong winds - heavy rain above 150 mm in some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Eastern provinces.

- heavy rain above 150 mm in some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Eastern provinces. Rough seas and strong winds - the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota

- the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota Landslides warning - Nine districts: Galle, Matale, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara, Colombo, Kegalle, Kurunegala and Kandy

- Nine districts: Galle, Matale, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara, Colombo, Kegalle, Kurunegala and Kandy River bank residents – surrounding Kalu, Kelani, Gin, Rivers and Attanagalu Oya

Action suggested:

For the Sea areas:

Don’t go into the sea -Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the shallow and deep-sea areas around the Island until further notice.

-Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the shallow and deep-sea areas around the Island until further notice. If at sea return - Those who are out at Sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.

For the Land areas: