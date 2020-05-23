State+Poson+festival+at+Mihinthale+

It has been decided to hold the State Poson Festival in the Medamaluwa at Mihintale in Anuradhapura.

This was decided at the Poson Committee meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister's Office stated that this year's Poson Festival will be held under the theme of 'Arogya Parama laabha'.

The Poson Poya Day committee has decided to conduct the commemoration of the 2,328 year since the arrival of the Mihindu Thera by following the instructions of the health sector in order to ensure that the government's program to control the virus is not hindered.