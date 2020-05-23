Criterions including new codes, from the Government Medical Officers

The Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) has prepared several criterions including new codes which people should follow, at a time when the country has been opened.

The President of the GMOA Dr. Anurudda Padeniya revealed these facts when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning.

At the same time, P. C. R. testing in shanty housing complexes in close proximity to the city of Colombo are being carried out further.

Accordingly, P.C.R. testing was carried out in samples today at Bandaranaike Mawatha, Colombo-12.

The number of Coronavirus infected patients in the country is now 935 and nine of the ten newly infected patients identified are members of the Navy, Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

Apart from navy personnel, the number of infected persons hospitalized and receiving treatment subsequent to having been identified from other areas of the island is 111.

The total number of recoveries as of now is 477.