Coronavirus vaccine testing done using monkeys is successful

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 15:03

It is reported that a vaccine produced against the Covid-19 virus has produced successful results when injected into monkeys.

This vaccine which was manufactured researchers of the American National Health Institution and Oxford University of Britain has been injected into Macaque monkeys found in South Asia.

Monkeys which were vaccinated against Covid-2 or the Sars virus have been exposed and the virus had entered their lungs and respiratory system only in a minor manner.

Accordingly, it is believed that immunity against Pneumonia has been built up in monkeys.

However, although this vaccine has proved successful in monkeys, researchers have said that they cannot be certain whether it will act in the same way in humans.

Anyhow, it is an immunity system similar to humans that exists in these Rhesus Macaques monkeys on which this vaccine was tested.

Meanwhile, testing of the vaccine of the Oxford University, against the Covid-19 virus has commenced in Britain and it has been given to a sample of one thousand persons.

A group of American medical experts are preparing to experiment with the tablet form of a vaccine that was manufactured against the Covid-19 virus.

The team of Immunization Dr. Consultant Shawn Tucker is said to be testing this tablet at a laboratory in California at present.

It has been planned to start experiments with the tablet on humans in the month of July.

This immunization tablet has been produced on behalf of the Bio-technological Compay Waxart as a vaccine to be given orally.

The dead adenovirus which causes the normal cold has been used for this purpose and the Daily Mail newspaper reported that by giving it to rats, successful results had been obtained. 



