Mahaweli+reservoirs+at+normal+level

Its Director General Sunil Perera said that issuing of water for cultivation in the Yala season has already commenced and the overall water levels in the Mahaweli reservoirs have dropped by about 10 percent.
Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 16:40
State Minister Dilum Amunugama states that steps will be taken to provide the 5000 allowance in future.He was speaking to the media in Kandy.The State... Read More
SriLankan Airlines has taken a special flight to Dhaka to bring a group of Sri Lankans who are unable to return from Bangladesh due to the coronavirus... Read More
In a special raid conducted in the Western Province, 327 suspects have been arrested. The raid was carried out from 6.00pm last evening to 5.00am this... Read More