Rainy conditions to continue – certain areas to experience more than 150mm of rain – fishermen warned not to go to sea

The Meteorology Department said that rainy conditions in the Southwest of the island are expected to continue.



They said that certain areas could experience more than 150mm of rain.



At the same time the speed of winds blowing across the island could be as high as 50 – 60 kilometers per hour they said.



There is a possibility of rain or thundershowers occurring in the Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.



The Meteorology Department warns people to take precautions to prevent or minimize accidents due to lightning which could take place during thundershowers.



Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Center has warned Naval and fishing communities not to venture into the sea due to adverse weather conditions, until further notice.







