'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

With the spread of Covid 19, several programs have been launched, including the disinfection of public places, the distribution of protective garments and equipment, in parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra’ operations initiated for the benefit of our own people who are without relief.

Accordingly, the disinfection of public places implemented with the Sri Lanka Red Cross was carried out in Colombo district.

Accordingly, the Kollupitiya Police Station, the Bambalapitiya Police Station, the Department of Co-operatives and the Food Commissioner's Department were disinfected.

Meanwhile, alongside the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yathra’ initiative, steps have been taken to donate protective clothing and equipment to the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.